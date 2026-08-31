Meta Removes Deceptive Adult-Themed Ads Luring Indian Users Into Banking Malware Scams

Meta removed dozens of Facebook and Instagram ads promoting malicious Android apps disguised as sexual entertainment content after Indian authorities raised concerns about financial fraud.

The advertisements reportedly used sexually explicit content to lure users into downloading malicious applications capable of stealing banking credentials, accessing sensitive information and draining bank accounts.

According to a Reuters report, India suffered cyber fraud losses of around $2.4 billion in 2025 as scammers increasingly targeted the country's rapidly growing digital payments ecosystem.

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Indian authorities said advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, including those using names such as “Night Play” and “Kyss”, directed users to phishing websites. The government warned of a rise in financial fraud involving “malicious Android applications masquerading as pornography apps”.

After the government issued its advisory on Monday, Reuters found that at least 39 such advertisements were still running. Several of them used sexually explicit video thumbnails to encourage users to click on the ads.

Meta removed the advertisements shortly after Reuters flagged them to the company and sought comment on the government's warning.

Meta's advertising policies prohibit ads containing adult nudity or sexual activity. The company's policies also ban products, services, schemes or offers involving deceptive or misleading practices, including those intended to defraud users of money.

How The Fraud Apps Worked

One of the advertisements reviewed by Reuters directed users to a website promoting a video application claiming to offer hundreds of sexual videos and round-the-clock content.

Users were required to download a file called “Movexa.apk” directly from outside the official app store.

According to the Indian government's alert, such malicious apps could steal banking PINs and one-time passwords, access data stored on users' phones and transfer money from bank accounts without the owner's knowledge.

India Steps Up Scrutiny Of Tech Platforms

This is the second time in recent weeks that Indian authorities have raised concerns about financial fraud linked to major technology platforms.

According to an earlier Reuters report, authorities had ordered Google to remove hundreds of accounts on its Firebase platform after finding that criminals were allegedly using the service to impersonate major institutions.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported last year that Meta had internally estimated that advertisements involving fraud and prohibited goods could account for around 10% of its 2024 revenue, or approximately $16 billion.

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While it was still running, one advertisement directed users to a website that advertised a video app with hundreds of sexual videos and 24/7 content. Access is necessary for users to download a file called "Movexa.apk" directly from sources other than the official app store.

According to India's alert, the apps could move money from accounts without the owner's knowledge, steal bank PINs and one-time passwords, and surreptitiously access data stored on users' phones.

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