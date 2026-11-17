James Bond has remained one of cinema's most recognisable action heroes for decades. From high-stakes missions and international conspiracies to iconic villains and thrilling action sequences, the 007 franchise has built a massive following across generations.

Created by British novelist Ian Fleming in 1953, James Bond is a fictional British intelligence agent working for MI6 under the code name 007. The character made his big-screen debut in Dr. No in 1962, with Sean Connery playing the secret agent.

Since then, several actors have taken on the iconic role, including George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the seventh actor to portray James Bond

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Top 7 Highest-Grossing James Bond Movies

Here is a look at the seven Bond films with the highest worldwide box office collections, according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Skyfall (2012)

Worldwide Collection: $1.11 billion

Directed by Sam Mendes, Skyfall follows Bond as he returns to action after an operation goes wrong and MI6 comes under attack. His loyalty to M is tested when a former agent targets the intelligence agency. The film stars Daniel Craig and features Javier Bardem, Judi Dench and Naomie Harris. It remains the highest-grossing James Bond film in the domestic market with $304.36 million, while its worldwide earnings crossed $1.1 billion.

2. Spectre (2015)

Worldwide Collection: $905.84 million

Daniel Craig returned as 007 in Spectre, directed by Sam Mendes. A message from Bond's past leads him to investigate a secret organisation called SPECTRE. His search also brings him face to face with a figure connected to several events from his earlier missions. The film collected over $200 million domestically and nearly $906 million worldwide.

3. No Time To Die (2021)

Worldwide Collection: $906.80 million

Daniel Craig's final film as Bond follows the retired agent as he is drawn back into a mission involving a missing scientist and a dangerous new technology. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film features Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas. The film collected $160.89 million in the domestic market; it earned over $906 million worldwide.

4. Casino Royale (2006)

Worldwide Collection: $606.46 million

Casino Royale introduced Daniel Craig as James Bond and gave the franchise a fresh start. The story follows Bond on his first mission as a 00 agent, where he takes on terrorist financier Le Chiffre in a high-stakes poker game. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film also stars Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen. It collected $167.44 million from the domestic market and more than $606 million worldwide.

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5. Quantum of Solace (2008)

Worldwide Collection: $589.63 million

Directed by Marc Forster, Quantum of Solace continues the story following the events of Casino Royale. Bond investigates a mysterious organisation and uncovers a plan involving control of Bolivia's water supply. Daniel Craig stars alongside Olga Kurylenko and Mathieu Amalric. The film earned around $168.36 million in the domestic market and $589.63 million worldwide.

6. Die Another Day (2002)

Worldwide Collection: $431.97 million

Pierce Brosnan's final outing as James Bond, Die Another Day, follows 007 as he investigates a North Korean military officer and a billionaire linked to a dangerous space weapon. Directed by Lee Tamahori, the film features Halle Berry, Rosamund Pike and Toby Stephens. It earned $160.94 million domestically and nearly $432 million worldwide.

7. The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Worldwide Collection: $361.83 million

Pierce Brosnan stars in this 1999 film directed by Michael Apted. Bond is assigned to protect oil heiress Elektra King after her father is killed in an attack linked to terrorist Renard. As the investigation progresses, he uncovers a larger plan involving a nuclear threat. The film earned around $126.94 million domestically and $361.83 million worldwide.

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