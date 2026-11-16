MH CET Law Exam 2027 Dates Announced: Five-Year LLB Candidates Get Two Attempts

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the schedule for MH CET Law 2027 exam and has introduced a new rule where students can attempt the exam for a second time to seek admission to the five-year LLB programme. The revised schedule allows candidates to improve their scores by reappearing for the entrance examination, while applicants for the three-year LLB course will continue to have just one attempt.

According to the schedule announced on November 16, 2026, the first attempt of the MH CET five-year LLB examination will take place on March 28 and 29, 2027. The second attempt has been scheduled for May 24, 2027. Meanwhile, the entrance examination for the three-year LLB programme will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2027.

The updated timetable includes examination dates for 21 Common Entrance Tests conducted for admission to various professional courses across the state. Under the revised system, candidates applying for the five-year integrated law programme need to appear for the first attempt, while participation in the second examination is optional. Those who choose to take both examinations will have their higher percentile considered for admission.

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The CET Cell has expanded the two-attempt examination system to 11 courses for the upcoming academic session. Previously, the option was available for only three courses. However, the three-year LLB entrance examination has not been included in the expanded arrangement.

The MH CET Law examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate law programmes offered by participating colleges and universities across Maharashtra. The five-year integrated LLB course is intended for students who have completed Class 12, while the three-year LLB programme is available to candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree from a recognised university.

Candidates preparing for the examination are assessed in legal aptitude, legal reasoning, general knowledge, current affairs, logical reasoning and English. The five-year LLB examination includes questions on basic mathematics.

The application process for MH CET Law 2027 is expected to begin in January 2027, although the CET Cell has not confirmed the registration dates and application deadlines. Detailed information regarding eligibility, examination fees, admit cards and other admission requirements will be provided via official notifications.

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Students should be aware that the examination dates announced so far are tentative and are subject to change. Instructions regarding the registration process, examination centres and the implementation of the two-attempt system will be shared later.

Candidates planning to appear for either three-year or five-year LLB entrance examination are advised to begin their preparations according to the announced schedule while keeping track of further updates. Candidates can visit the official Maharashtra CET website cetcell.mahacet.org for further details.

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