QS Sustainability Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Leads Indian Universities, 13 Institutions Secure Spot In Top 500

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as India's highest-ranked institution in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2027, securing the 194th position globally. IIT Kharagpur and the University of Delhi followed in second and third place nationally, ranking 224th and 237th, respectively. The latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Sustainability Rankings 2027 highlights improvements in the sustainability performance of India's higher education institutions.

A total of 99 Indian institutions feature in the 2027 edition, compared with 103 in the previous year. Despite the reduction in entries, India's performance has improved, with 13 universities securing positions among the world's top 500, compared with just five when the rankings were introduced in 2023.

The United States leads in overall representation, with 214 universities included in the rankings, followed by Mainland China with 149 and the United Kingdom with 105. India occupies the fourth position in terms of the number of institutions featured, with 99 entries.

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Among the world's top 1,000 universities, India and Mainland China share third place, with 42 institutions each. The United States leads with 128 universities, followed by the United Kingdom with 84.

Of the 99 Indian institutions included this year, eight are appearing for the first time. Among universities that were ranked previously, 38 improved their positions, 19 maintained their rankings and 34 recorded a decline. Several Indian universities have achieved notable improvements in the latest rankings.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has entered the global top 300 for the first time, while Manipal Academy of Higher Education has secured a position among the top 400 institutions.

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Chandigarh University and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) have also made progress, entering the global top 600 for the first time. Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has returned to the top 500.

Since the rankings were introduced in 2023, India's participation has increased from 14 institutions to 99 in 2027. During the same period, the average score of Indian universities has risen from 26.9 to 55.

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