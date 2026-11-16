AI Trade Cracks: Micron, AMD, Intel, Other Chip Stocks Crash Over 5% After Fresh US Export Curbs

Wall Street's artificial intelligence trade faced another sharp sell-off after the US government introduced fresh restrictions on access to advanced American chips through overseas data centres. Semiconductor stocks, AI infrastructure companies and server manufacturers tumbled as investors assessed the potential impact on global chip demand and data-centre expansion.



Among chipmakers, Intel fell 5.5%, while AMD and Micron Technology each dropped 5.2%. Broadcom lost 4.2%. The pressure extended beyond semiconductor manufacturers. AI cloud companies CoreWeave and Nebius declined 5.11% and 6.2%, respectively.

Data-centre stocks suffered heavier losses, with IREN sliding 10%, Applied Digital falling 8% and Core Scientific losing 5%. Dell dropped 6.2%, while Super Micro Computer declined 4.2%.



The immediate trigger was an interim rule issued by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security on November 15. It targets arrangements that allow foreign customers to access restricted American computing technology remotely through data centres located in third countries.



Under the new framework, companies will need US export licences to reexport advanced AI chips to Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Washington said the measure would close a potential loophole through which restricted technology could be accessed without physically shipping chips into prohibited destinations. The rule follows heightened scrutiny of semiconductor exports amid allegations involving Nvidia-linked intermediary Megaspeed.

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The restrictions could complicate business models built around overseas AI infrastructure. Cloud operators and data-centre developers may face additional licensing requirements, compliance costs and uncertainty over customer access. That has raised concerns about the pace of infrastructure investment and demand for processors, memory chips and servers.



The sell-off also reflects broader anxiety surrounding the AI trade. Asian technology markets came under heavy pressure, with Taiwan's Taiex falling 6%, while TSMC lost 5.7% and Foxconn declined 9.3%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.4% and South Korea's Kospi shed 4%, highlighting how concerns have spread across the global semiconductor supply chain.



Nvidia's leadership uncertainty has added another layer of risk. Investors are awaiting the company's November 17 earnings report, its first since Jensen Huang's departure.

The combination of tighter export controls, questions over AI spending and uncertainty around Nvidia's leadership has made investors more cautious about technology valuations.

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