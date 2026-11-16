US Investors Can Now Bet On Indian Banks Through BSE As Bankex Futures Get CFTC Nod

BSE Ltd. has secured regulatory clearance in the United States to offer its BANKEX Index Futures contract to American investors, marking a step towards expanding the global reach of its Indian equity derivatives products.

The exchange said on Monday, November 16, that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had approved the offering and sale of the contract following a 45-day expedited review.

The confirmation allows BSE to make BANKEX futures available to US-based investors, subject to applicable provisions of the US Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

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The approval gives American institutional investors, including asset managers, hedge funds and proprietary trading firms, a regulated route to gain exposure to India's banking sector through an exchange-traded derivative. The contract can also be used to hedge positions against movements in banking stocks.

BANKEX tracks the performance of leading banking companies listed on BSE. Its futures contract allows investors to take a position on the broader banking sector through a single instrument, rather than trading individual bank shares.

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The CFTC's confirmation could make access to Indian banking sector derivatives more straightforward for US investors. However, their participation will remain subject to Indian securities-market laws and regulations.

BSE expects the wider investor base to support trading activity in BANKEX futures. Greater participation from overseas institutions could improve the contract's liquidity and add depth to the exchange's derivatives business.

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE, said the approval would allow US investors to access India's banking sector through a regulated and transparent trading platform. He added that the exchange would continue expanding the range of its products available to international investors.

The clearance also fits into BSE's broader effort to attract overseas participation in Indian financial markets. However, the extent of its impact will depend on actual trading interest and the participation of US-based institutions.

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