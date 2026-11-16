Woman Catches Crocodile In Madhya Pradesh, Then Carries It To Forest Department Office

A delay in responding to a call about a crocodile sighting in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district prompted a woman to take matters into her own hands. With the help of her husband, she caught the four-foot-long reptile using a net.

In an unusual turn of events, the woman then picked up the crocodile and carried it to the forest department office, where she handed it over to officials.

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According to reports, the incident took place in Sunpur Ghana village, under the jurisdiction of Khamaria police station, where the reptile was spotted in a pond on farmland belonging to farmer Lakpat Yadav and his wife.

The crocodile's presence in the village pond alarmed residents, who feared it could pose a threat to people in the vicinity.

Concerned about the situation, Yadav contacted the forest department and requested that officials send a team to capture the reptile. However, after no rescue team arrived at the spot, the couple decided to intervene themselves.

They eventually managed to catch the crocodile using a net. Yadav's wife then lifted the four-foot-long reptile and took it to the forest department office, where it was handed over to officials.

The incident has raised questions about the department's response to wildlife rescue calls, with villagers alleging that they were left to deal with the situation despite alerting the authorities.

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The incident has also highlighted the risks associated with delayed emergency responses to wildlife sightings. While the couple managed to capture the crocodile, attempting to handle such animals without proper training and equipment can be extremely dangerous.

Crocodiles are powerful wild animals capable of inflicting serious injuries, even when restrained. Their capture and relocation require trained personnel and specialised equipment.

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