Dog Gets Aerial Shower As Chinese Firm Demonstrates New Cleaning Drone

Not just drone food and package delivery, China is now testing drone cleaning services. In a viral video, a Chinese drone company is seen demonstrating its cleaning drone by giving a dog an aerial shower during a product test.

In the video, the dog is seen standing in a residential area as water sprayed from the drone falls over it. The animal appears to enjoy the unusual shower, with its tail wagging as the drone flies overhead.

According to a Reuters report, the video was filmed on August 28, 2026, in Linyi, in eastern China's Shandong province. The footage shows a demonstration of a cleaning drone originally designed to clean photovoltaic panels.

The unusual demonstration has since gone viral on social media, prompting a wave of humorous reactions from netizens.

"That drone found a very different way to demonstrate its cleaning skills," one user wrote.

"He looks like he has done this before," another commented.

"The big woof loved strolling off with tail wagging," a third user said.

"Other dogs get a garden hose, this guy gets a whole industrial spa treatment," another user commented.

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