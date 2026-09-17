India’s Chip Boom Loading: Micron Sees India Output Hitting 'Hundreds Of Millions' By 2027

India's semiconductor manufacturing push is moving into a higher production gear, with Micron Technology expecting its Sanand facility in Gujarat to process hundreds of millions of chips in 2027, sharply up from the tens of millions planned for this year.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the company's India operations are moving from the initial production phase towards scale-up, with finished DRAM and NAND products already being shipped from Sanand to customers globally carrying the “Made in India” label.

Speaking at the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, Mehrotra said India's semiconductor ambitions were increasingly translating into manufacturing activity rather than remaining limited to policy discussions.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read | Micron Shares Jump As Chipmaker Plans $10 Billion AI Memory Research Lab

Micron Sanand Plant To Scale Production

Micron started commercial production at its Sanand assembly and testing facility earlier this year. The company had previously indicated that the plant would handle 10 of millions of chips in 2026, before increasing output to hundreds of millions in 2027.

The facility is an assembly and testing unit, rather than a wafer fabrication plant. Micron receives advanced DRAM and NAND wafers from its global manufacturing network and converts them into finished memory and storage products at Sanand.

The project represents a combined investment of approximately $2.75 billion by Micron and its government partners. Its first phase is planned to have more than 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space when fully ramped up.

Micron has also shipped its first India-made memory modules to Dell Technologies for laptops manufactured and sold in India.

Also Read | Micron, SK Hynix, Intel Futures Jump Up To 4% - What's The OpenAI Link To Chip Stocks Rally?

AI Demand Drives Memory Expansion

Mehrotra linked the company's expansion to growing demand for memory and storage from artificial intelligence applications. As AI models become larger, they require greater memory capacity and faster, denser and more power-efficient memory products.

Micron has operated in India for seven years and employs more than 7,000 people directly, while supporting additional employment across its supply chain. The company also has chip-design operations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.