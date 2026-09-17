'Biggest Crash In History Has Begun': Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Robert Kiyosaki's Big Warning

Robert Kiyosaki has warned that what he describes as the “biggest crash in history” has begun, claiming that financial markets in Europe and Japan are already showing the effects of a broader downturn.

In a post on X, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author said he had warned about a major stock and bond market crash in his 2002 book Rich Dad's Prophecy. He said the scenario he had discussed then was now unfolding in 2026 and could spread across the world.

Kiyosaki Lists AI Frenzy, War And Debt

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Kiyosaki attributed the market risks to several factors, including what he called the “AI frenzy”, the war in Iran, high levels of debt and the retirement of the Baby Boomer generation.

He also cautioned people with retirement savings through instruments such as 401(k), IRA, Superannuation and RRSP accounts. Kiyosaki specifically warned that those above 40 could be particularly exposed if markets enter a prolonged downturn.

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash In 2026, Says 'Buy, Hold And Pray' Crowd Will Be Biggest Losers

‘Little Time' Before Panic, Bank Runs

Kiyosaki compared the current situation with the Great Depression, saying the last depression lasted 25 years from 1929 to 1954. He cited the Kennedy family as an example of people who, according to him, were prepared for that period and benefited from it.

He warned that there was still “a little time” before widespread panic and bank runs could emerge, urging his followers not to become victims of a potential crash.

Kiyosaki also reiterated how he says he has been preparing for such a scenario. He listed personal businesses, income-producing real estate and investments in oil-producing wells, along with gold, silver and Bitcoin.

He said he expects money printing to increase and argued that traditional cash could lose value.

The author also recommended The Entropy Trap, a 2026 book by Mickey Maini, calling it potentially one of the most important books to read this year.

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