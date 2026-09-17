Sohail Khan Grooves To Dhol Beats At Ganpati Visarjan, Viral Video Wins Praise

Festive celebrations often bring families together for moments filled with music, dance and togetherness. A candid moment from a Ganpati visarjan celebration has caught online attention, giving fans a glimpse of the festive spirit.

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan was seen dancing to the dhol beats during the Ganpati visarjan. The actor appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he joined the festivities and showed off his energetic dance moves.

Sohail was accompanied by his sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The moment became even more lively when his sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan, joined in. The actor's playful moves and carefree energy soon caught the attention of viewers.

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The video captures the family enjoying the occasion together, with Sohail's dance emerging as one of the memorable moments from the celebration.

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Salman Khan Shares Ganpati Celebration Video

Salman Khan also gave fans a glimpse of the family's Ganesh puja and visarjan celebrations through a video shared on Instagram.

The clip shows Arpita Khan carrying a Lord Ganesha idol on visarjan day. She was accompanied by her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, and Sohail Khan. Sohail's sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, were also seen in the video as the family took part in the celebrations.

Towards the end of the video, Salman can be seen offering his prayers to Lord Ganesha. The video captured several moments from the family's celebrations, giving fans a closer look at how the Khan family marked the festive occasion.

The celebrations brought together several members of the family, with the visuals featuring moments of prayer, togetherness and dancing. Sohail's energetic dance, in particular, became a talking point among viewers after the video surfaced online.

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