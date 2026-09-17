Prescription Sales Under The Lens: Govt Drafts CCTV Mandate For Medical Stores

Pharmacies and other licensed retail drug outlets may soon have to operate under CCTV surveillance when dispensing prescription medicines, under a proposal by the Centre aimed at strengthening monitoring of drug sales.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, requiring prescription-based drug supplies at licensed premises to take place under a CCTV system. The proposal excludes wholesale dealings, as per NDTV Lifeline.

Under the draft notification issued on September 8, CCTV systems would have to be installed and maintained in a manner that allows prescription-drug sales to be verified. Recordings would have to be preserved for at least three months.

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The proposed requirement is intended to create greater traceability at the point where medicines are dispensed and help authorities investigate cases where prescription drugs are allegedly sold without appropriate medical authorisation.

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The move comes amid increased scrutiny of the over-the-counter sale of medicines, including certain cough syrup formulations.

Government sources have said the measure could help address instances where prescription medicines are supplied without adequate medical supervision, including medicines intended for adults being given to children.

What The Draft Rule Says?

The proposed amendment would insert a new provision into Rule 65 of the Drugs Rules, 1945. Its wording applies broadly to the supply of drugs prescribed by a registered medical practitioner rather than being limited specifically to Schedule H, H1 or X drugs.

However, the proposal is not yet a final rule. The government has invited objections and suggestions on the draft before deciding whether to notify it in final form.

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If approved, licensed retail premises dispensing prescription medicines would need to maintain the required CCTV infrastructure and retain recordings for three months or longer.

The notification states that the final requirement would take effect only from a date specified by the government when the amended rules are officially published.

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