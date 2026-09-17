Rajasthan Royals Deal: CCI Clears Poonawalla And Westview Acquisition Of Three Franchises

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of three professional cricket franchises by Westview Cricket and Poonawalla Sports and Fitness.

According to a post by the CCI on X, the deal covers the acquisition of Rajasthan Royals in India, Paarl Royals in South Africa and Barbados Royals in Barbados.

The competition watchdog identified the transaction as C-2026/07/1444 and said the Commission had approved the acquisition of the three franchises.

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The approval clears a key regulatory step for the proposed transaction involving the three cricket teams.

The Rajasthan Royals are part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Paarl Royals compete in South Africa's SA20 and Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

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