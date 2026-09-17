US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise Up To 1.5%, Dow Jumps 400 Points As Bulls Return Post Fed Selloff

US stocks rallied after the opening bell on Thursday, September 17 as oil prices extended its decline, easing inflation concerns a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.44% or 375 points to 26,353.61, S&P 500 rose 1.06% or 80 points to 7,632.46, while Dow Jones climbed 0.8% or 412 points to 51,873.9 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST.

Brent crude extended its decline on Thursday, slipping below $105 a barrel as signs of easing supply disruptions in the Middle East reduced some of the risk premium built into oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude also weakened, trading near $101 a barrel, after both benchmarks fell sharply in the previous session.

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(This is a developing story.)

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