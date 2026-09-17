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US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise Up To 1.5%, Dow Jumps 400 Points As Bulls Return Post Fed Selloff

Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.44% to 26,353.61, S&P 500 rose 1.06% to 7,632.46, while Dow Jones climbed 0.8% to 51,873.9.

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US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise Up To 1.5%, Dow Jumps 400 Points As Bulls Return Post Fed Selloff
Image: AI generated
  • US stocks rose sharply after opening on September 17 amid easing inflation worries
  • Nasdaq Composite gained 1.44%, reaching 26,353.61 by 9:31 am ET
  • S&P 500 increased 1.06%, closing at 7,632.46 in early trading
Will lower oil prices keep inflation down long term?

US stocks rallied after the opening bell on Thursday, September 17 as oil prices extended its decline, easing inflation concerns a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. 

Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.44% or 375 points to 26,353.61, S&P 500 rose 1.06% or 80 points to 7,632.46, while Dow Jones climbed 0.8% or 412 points to 51,873.9 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST.  

Brent crude extended its decline on Thursday, slipping below $105 a barrel as signs of easing supply disruptions in the Middle East reduced some of the risk premium built into oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude also weakened, trading near $101 a barrel, after both benchmarks fell sharply in the previous session.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

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