'Friend Of Society': Shatrughan Sinha Explains Why He Wished PM Modi 'Happy Birthday' In Advance

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before his 76th birthday. On Wednesday, Sinha shared two throwback pictures with Modi on X and explained why he chose to send his wishes early.

Sinha said he did not want his message to get lost among the many birthday wishes expected on September 17. He addressed Modi as his “friend” and “friend of society” while sharing his message.

In his post, Sinha wrote, “Wishing you in advance before it gets lost in the flood of good well wishes tomorrow. How do you like the idea Sirji?”

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He then wished Modi good health, happiness, peace and a long life, ending the message with “God Bless!” and the hashtag #BirthdayWishes.

His latest post for Modi came despite the two being associated with different political parties.

Narendra Modi has been India's Prime Minister since May 2014 and is currently serving his third consecutive term. His government has focused on programmes including Digital India, Make in India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, along with infrastructure and development projects.

From Bollywood To Politics

Sinha entered politics after becoming a well-known Hindi film actor. He studied at the Film and Television Institute of India and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. His move into politics eventually led to parliamentary and ministerial roles. He represented Patna Sahib in the Lok Sabha and also served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

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His political journey later took him away from the BJP. He joined the Congress in 2019 before moving to the Trinamool Congress. He won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election in 2022 and retained the seat in the 2024 general election. He remains an MP from Asansol and is currently with the TMC.

Meanwhile, Sinha's life and career are also being chronicled in an upcoming biographical documentary. Directed by Shashi Ranjan and edited by Sanchari Das, who worked on the Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers, the pan-India project will explore his journey from a celebrated Bollywood anti-hero to an influential political figure.

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