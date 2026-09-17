Tata Motors Hikes Prices By Up To 1% To Tackle Rising Input Costs

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. has raised its prices by up to 1% to offset the rise in commodity and other input costs, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The rate hike comes a month after Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) announced a price increase of up to Rs 25,000. The new rates for the commercial vehicles range will take effect from Oct. 1, 2026.

"Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 1% on its range of commercial vehicles, effective 1 October 2026," the filing stated, adding that the revision is being done to offset the rise in commodity and other input costs and the increase will differ depending on the model and variant.

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Tata Motors PV Hike

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced price increases across its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to Rs 25,000 back in August. The revisions took effect on September 1, 2026.

The price revision will apply to both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), covering the company's cars and SUVs.

Tata Motors said the extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and variant. The automaker attributed the price hike to rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures.

"While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment," the company said in its regulatory filing.

TMCV Share Price

Shares of Tata Motors CV traded 1.36% higher at Rs 429.85 as of 12:10 p.m. on Thursday. The stock rose as high as 1.44% to Rs 430.35 apiece on the NSE.

The share price has 3.45% year-to-date.

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