NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Check Proposed Dates For JEE Mains, UGC-NET, NIFT, CUET-PG & More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released its examination calendar for the December 2026 to March 2027 cycle, listing proposed dates for 14 examinations, including JEE (Main) Session 1, UGC NET, CUET (PG) and the NIFT entrance test.

December 2026 Exams

The cycle opens with the Rashtriya Indian Military College exam on 06 December, followed by SWAYAM from 08-12 December and Rashtriya Military Schools on 13 December.

UGC NET's December cycle is scheduled for 14-19 December, with a 20-21 December buffer, while the Joint CSIR UGC NET December cycle runs 20-21 December.

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January 2027 Exams

January opens with the Army Cadets College exam on 04 January.

The SHRESHTA (NETS) residential education test and the NIFT entrance examination are both scheduled for 10 January.

JEE (Main) Session 1 is proposed across 22-24 and 28-30 January, with 31 January kept as a buffer date. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination closes out the month on 31 January.

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February And March 2027 Exams

February features the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on 07 February and Part 1 of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) on 26-27 February.

March's headline exam is CUET (PG), the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions, spread across 01-05, 08, 12-20 and 24-25 March, with buffer dates on 30-31 March — the longest exam window in the calendar at 17 days.

NITTT Part 2 is scheduled for 05 and 07 March.

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Dates Remain Tentative

In a public notice dated 16 September, the NTA said the calendar was being released to ensure greater transparency and predictability for candidates, but cautioned that dates "may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances."

The agency clarified that the calendar's publication does not constitute a formal notification for any individual exam, and that detailed information bulletins will be issued separately closer to each test.

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