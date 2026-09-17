NSE IPO: Strong Operating Leverage Driving Profitability, New Revenue Streams On Radar, Says Management

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received strong anchor investor interest in its initial public offering (IPO), with the exchange's management saying the response so far has been “very satisfactory”.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, and Ian Desouza, Chief Financial Officer, said the IPO experience has been exciting and highlighted the participation from institutional investors. The management said the top 10-12 insurance companies had given a positive response to the issue.

NSE IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 17, and will close on September 21. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 1,700-1,785 per share. The Rs 22,568.94 crore NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares by existing shareholders, with no fresh issue.

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Ahead of the IPO, NSE had raised Rs 6,746.18 crore from anchor investors on September 16 by allotting 3.78 crore shares at Rs 1,785 apiece.

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The management said the statement that “NSE is the real proxy for India” reflects the exchange's strong position in the country's capital markets. NSE also pointed to the significant scope for further growth, saying the Indian market remains “very underpenetrated”.

Discussing its financial profile, the exchange said around 90% of its total revenue is operating revenue and highlighted strong operating leverage as a key driver of profitability. However, it acknowledged that market volumes can experience bouts of volatility.

On expiry-day trading, NSE said dependence is around 46% of operating revenue, while stressing its aim to build more revenue streams over time. The exchange expects transaction charges to maintain a good trajectory.

NSE also highlighted its expanding investor base, saying around 13 crore Indians are trading on its platform. The management said new product streams could emerge over the coming years as participation in Indian capital markets increases, while foreign interest in Indian markets also remains significant.

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