HCLTech Launches 'Pulse' Unit To Help Enterprises Scale AI And Modernise Technology

HCL Technology has launched HCLTech Pulse, a dedicated business unit aimed at helping fast-scaling enterprises accelerate AI adoption, modernise technology foundations and drive growth. The new unit will cater to companies with annual revenues between $500 million and $5 billion.

The offering is designed for enterprises that have traditionally relied on multiple specialised providers for strategy, platforms, implementation and operations. HCLTech Pulse brings these capabilities together under a single transformation agenda, covering AI, data, cybersecurity, platforms, engineering and business-process transformation.

HCL Technologies Targets $400 Billion Opportunity

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"This segment represents an approximately $400 billion global technology-services opportunity and is growing at 7–9% annually," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder and Executive Chairman, Everest Group, as cited by HCL Technologies in its press release. The company also stated that Pulse is intended to help organisations move from individual AI experiments towards scaled deployment.

Its approach combines the company's AI, engineering, cyber, data and industry expertise to help enterprises rethink processes and convert AI investments into measurable business value.

"AI is rewriting the economics of growth. The real advantage goes to enterprises bold enough to reimagine their processes from the ground up, not just automate what already exists, and to do it safely and responsibly," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCL Technologies.

The unit will focus on several transformation areas, including AI strategy and implementation, responsible AI, data and AI platforms, cloud transformation, application and enterprise-platform modernisation, cybersecurity, engineering services and managed services.

HCL Technologies said the integrated model is aimed at helping clients adopt AI with greater speed, confidence and governance while building longer-term competitive capabilities.

HCL Technologies Share Price

Despite the launch of HCLTech Pulse, shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,244.40 on Thursday, Sept. 17, down 0.69% from the previous close of Rs 1,253, as of 11:53 a.m.

The stock has remained down over a prolonged period, losing around 16% over the past year and 23.8% in 2026 itself.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 19.5 times, with a market cap of Rs 3,37,905.6 crore.

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