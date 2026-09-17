TVS Launches Apache RTR 160, 160 4V And 200 4V: Price, Colours, Features And More

TVS Motor Company on Thursday rolled out festive-season upgrades across its Apache RTR range, adding new safety, connectivity and rider-control features to the RTR 160, RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V, alongside updates to the Apache 310 series and the TVS Ronin.

Apache RTR 160

The Apache RTR 160 now comes with a new Dual Channel ABS with Traction Control System variant, priced from Rs 1,27,990, adding hazard lamps and LED tail-stop lamps alongside the traction control system.

It is available in Matte Black with Red alloy wheels, Pearl White with Red alloy wheels, Arctic Teal and Granite Grey.

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Apache RTR 160 4V

The RTR 160 4V gets a TFT display with Google Map Mirroring, a Panic Brake Alert function and a Type-C charging port, priced from Rs 1,41,440, in Arctic Teal with Champagne Gold alloy wheels, Matte Black, Racing Red and Marine Blue.

Apache RTR 200 4V

The top-spec RTR 200 4V, priced from Rs 1,49,990, adds front adjustable upside-down forks for greater rider control alongside the same TFT display, map mirroring, panic brake alert and Type-C charger, in Sepang Blue with Red alloy wheels, Armoury Green, Racing Red and Matte Black.

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Apache RR 310 And RTR 310 Black Diamond Editions

TVS also introduced "Black Diamond Editions" of its flagship Apache RR 310 and RTR 310, featuring an all-black finish, a new livery and a quickshifter, priced at Rs 2,87,790 and Rs 2,48,990 respectively.

The update extends keyless ride technology, already offered on the RTR 310, to the RR 310 as well.

TVS Ronin Updates

Separately, the TVS Ronin gets a new Base+ variant with dual-channel ABS, priced from Rs 1,42,490, along with upgrades to its Mid and Top variants adding a connected cluster, traction control system, Type-C charger and premium seat, priced at Rs 1,51,540 and Rs 1,63,640 respectively.

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What TVS Said

"This festive season, we are further strengthening our premium motorcycle portfolio with thoughtful and meaningful enhancements designed to elevate the joy of ownership for our customers," said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company.

He added that the company remained focused on "building differentiated brands and creating experiences that deliver greater value, excitement and pride to every customer" across its more than 7 million Apache riders in 90 countries.

The updated Apache and Ronin line-ups are available at TVS dealerships across India from Thursday.

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