TVS Motor Q1 Result: Net Profit Up 51% YoY, Revenue Rises 38%; Highest-Ever Quarterly Sales Recorded

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. reported a strong performance for the June quarter, with net profit rising 51.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,174 crore from Rs 776 crore, aided by robust sales growth across domestic and international markets.

Revenue from operations increased 37.8% to Rs 13,896 crore from Rs 10,081 crore a year ago. EBITDA grew 41.2% to Rs 1,780 crore from Rs 1,260 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 12.8% from 12.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tax expense rose to Rs 415 crore from Rs 274 crore, while other income increased sharply to Rs 151 crore from Rs 35 crore.

The company said commodity prices witnessed a sharp upward trend during the quarter due to global market uncertainties, resulting in higher input costs. However, it partially offset the impact through calibrated price increases, cost optimisation initiatives and benefits from higher production volumes.

TVS Motor also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales during the period. Total two- and three-wheeler sales rose 28% year-on-year to 1.63 million units in the June quarter, compared with 1.28 million units in the same period last year.

Motorcycle sales increased 19% to 0.74 million units from 0.62 million units, while scooter sales jumped 36% to 0.68 million units from 0.50 million units.

The company's international business continued to perform strongly, with sales rising 33% year-on-year to 0.47 million units from 0.35 million units.

Electric two-wheeler sales surged 86% to 129,940 units during the quarter, compared with 70,060 units in the year-ago period. TVS Motor said it has now crossed the milestone of one million EV customers.

The three-wheeler business also posted robust growth, with sales rising 48% to 66,697 units from 44,978 units in the corresponding quarter last year, underscoring broad-based demand across product categories.

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