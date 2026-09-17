Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 13: Action Thriller Nears Rs 200 Crore Despite Slowdown

Mirzapur The Movie saw a slowdown in its midweek run, with collections taking a dip after the weekend. Despite the 31.8% drop on Day 13, the action thriller continues to move closer to the Rs 200 crore India net milestone.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 3.75 crore net in India on Day 13. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 199.45 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 237.64 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film added another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 49 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 286.64 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

The Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. It then saw a gradual decline through the first week, collecting Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7. The film closed its first week with Rs 148.45 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8 before picking up over the weekend. It collected Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10. Collections then dropped to Rs 5.50 crore each on Day 11 and Day 12, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13.

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About The Film

Released on September 4, Mirzapur The Movie is an action-crime thriller based on the popular streaming franchise. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been released in Hindi and Telugu.

The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

The story follows the ongoing battle for Mirzapur's throne as old enemies return and new threats emerge. Power-hungry contenders continue to fight for control of the city's criminal underworld, bringing rivalries, blood debts and power struggles to the forefront.

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