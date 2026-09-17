Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes North America’s Highest-Grossing Movie Ever

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made box-office history in North America, becoming the highest-grossing domestic movie of all time. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has earned $936.773 million in 47 days, overtaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which finished its original theatrical run with around $936.66 million in 2015.

Marvel celebrated the achievement on social media with the message, “Doesn't get bigger than this,” while thanking fans for helping Spider-Man: Brand New Day make “cinematic history.”

Its current total has also taken it past several major blockbusters. Below Brand New Day are Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.9 million), Avatar ($785.2 million), Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7 million), Black Panther ($700.4 million), Avatar: The Way of Water ($684.1 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8 million) and Titanic ($674.3 million).

A Record-Packed Run

Released on July 31, Brand New Day made a huge impact from its opening weekend. The film collected $360 million domestically, surpassing Avengers: Endgame to claim the biggest domestic opening weekend ever.

The film also set several other opening records, including the biggest Thursday previews, biggest opening Friday and Monday grosses, highest-grossing opening week and highest 10-day domestic total. Its strong run continued as it stayed at No. 1 at the North American box office for six consecutive weekends.

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Global Success

The film's success has not been limited to North America. Brand New Day has now collected $2.45 billion worldwide, placing it third on the all-time global chart behind Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

It crossed the $1 billion worldwide mark in just six days and reached $2 billion after three weekends, becoming the second-fastest movie to hit that milestone after Avengers: Endgame.

The next major milestone for Brand New Day is the $1 billion mark in North America, a feat no film has reached at the domestic box office so far. Variety reports that it needs around $63 million more, although its recent box-office pace has slowed.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal. It follows Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world forgot his identity.

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