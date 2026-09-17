Itel Launched Muzik 450L: Price, Display, Battery And Key Specifications

itel has launched the Muzik 450L feature phone in India. The handset is aimed at users who want a simple phone for calls, music and FM radio without spending much. The phone comes with a large battery, a loudspeaker and a compact design. According to media reports, the itel Muzik 450L carries a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It is available in three colour options and comes with a protective back cover in the box.



itel Muzik 450L Display And Design



The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA screen for basic tasks such as making calls, reading messages and using the phone's menu. It measures 13.4mm in thickness and has a built-in torch. The handset also comes with an F20 2-in-1 Super Loud Speaker. The speaker is designed to deliver louder audio while listening to music, using the FM radio or making calls.



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Battery And Other Specifications



The itel Muzik 450L packs a 2,500mAh battery, which is larger than the batteries commonly found on many basic feature phones. It supports USB Type-C charging. For connectivity, the phone supports Bluetooth and wireless FM radio with recording. Users can listen to FM channels without connecting a wired headset. The phone also includes a VGA rear camera for basic photography. Other features involve automatic call recording, vibration alerts, a built-in torch and the King Talker voice assistant. According to Gadgets 360, the phone can store more than 1,000 contacts.



Price And Availability



The itel Muzik 450L is priced at Rs 1,659 in India. The company has positioned it as a budget handset for users who mainly need calling, music playback, FM radio and long battery backup. Gadgets 360 reported that the phone is shown in three colours. The itel Muzik 450L is available in Black, Blue and Green shades, and comes with a free protective back cover in the box. With its music focused speaker, wireless FM and 2,500mAh battery, the itel Muzik 450L is designed for buyers looking for basic phone features at an affordable price.



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