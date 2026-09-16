iQOO 16: Expected Price, Battery, Display, Features And Other Key Things To Know Ahead Of China Launch

iQOO is gearing up to introduce its next flagship smartphone in China, with the iQOO 16 expected to focus on high-end performance, gaming and battery life. Ahead of the launch, reports and company teasers have revealed several details about the upcoming device.



Display

The iQOO 16's display is expected to be one of its biggest highlights. According to GadgetsNow, the phone will feature a 2K OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. iQOO and Samsung Display have also confirmed the use of Samsung's M16 light-emitting material and 2K LEAD 2.0 technology. The display is also expected to reach up to 2,800 nits of brightness across the screen and up to 10,000 nits in smaller bright areas, such as highlights in HDR content. These figures were reported by 91mobiles.



Gaming Features

The iQOO 16 is expected to offer a faster and more responsive display for gaming. According to 91mobiles, the phone will support up to 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling and 500Hz multi finger touch sampling. In simple terms, this means the screen can detect touch inputs more quickly, which could help while playing fast paced games. The phone will also use iQOO's Q-Flex technology, which is designed to reduce the delay between a player touching the screen and the action appearing in the game.



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Battery

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Battery reports are currently inconsistent. Beebom Gadgets lists an 8,400mAh battery with 100W charging, while several reports suggest that the iQOO 16 could pack an 8,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, Therefore, the final capacity and charging specifications should be treated as unconfirmed until the launch.



Chipset And Cameras

The phone is expected to use Qualcomm's next-generation flagship Snapdragon chipset. Gadgets360 reported a possible Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor and Android 17, but these details have not been officially confirmed. Leaks also point to a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, along with a 50-megapixel front camera. The rear design has already been teased, showing a square camera module and a holographic finish on selected variants.



iQOO 16 Expected Price

GadgetsNow and My Mobile India have reported that the iQOO 16 could be priced at around CNY 5,000 in China. This converts to approximately ₹71,452 based on the current exchange rate. However, the company has not confirmed the phone's India price, and the actual Indian retail price could be different.



iQOO is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone in China later this month. The iQOO 16 is expected to focus heavily on gaming performance, display quality and battery life. While some specifications have been confirmed, several key details are still based on leaks and industry reports.



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