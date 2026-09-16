Bengaluru CEO Repairs Broken Footpath After Getting 'No Response' To Email, Complaint From BBMP, GBA

Siddharth Dialani, chief executive officer of BharatAgri, repaired a broken footpath near his society in Bengaluru after allegedly receiving no response to his complaints to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Greater Bengaluru Authority.

In a post on X, Dialani shared before-and-after pictures of the footpath and revealed the cost that he paid for the repair.

"The footpath near my society at Koramangala has been broken for years! I complained to BBMP, sent an email to GBA, raised a ticket and chatted with their WA helpline but got no response. Finally, I decided to fix it myself," he wrote.

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"It cost me Rs 2,700 including labour charges and the cement to build a ramp," he added.

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The before-and-after pictures shared by Dialani show workers repairing the uneven footpath. In the first image, parts of the cement blocks can be seen displaced, leaving an uneven surface. The second image shows the repaired section, with the cement blocks levelled and a smooth ramp added to make the stretch easier to use.

Dialani said the repair would make it more convenient for parents with strollers and senior citizens using wheelchairs to navigate the footpath. His post has drawn attention online to the condition of public footpaths and the challenges residents face while reporting civic issues.

Dialani also tagged several prominent business leaders and BJP politician Tejasvi Surya in the comments section of his post. Among those he tagged were Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Nikhil Kamath. "We should scale this to more areas in Bengaluru," he wrote.

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