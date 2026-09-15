Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Note 17 Pro Launched In India: Price, Specs And Top Features

Xiaomi's Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max in India, expanding its Note 17 series with two new smartphones focused on displays, cameras, durability and large batteries.

Gadgets 360 reported that both phones will be sold in India through Amazon, with the Note 17 Pro going on sale on September 17 and the Note 17 Pro Max on September 23. Additional reports state that the phones will also be available through mi.com, Xiaomi Retail and offline stores from the respective dates.

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Price

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 39,999, the Gadgets 360 report stated.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 55,999.

Launch Offers

Gadgets 360 reports that buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 using eligible SBI, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank cards, or up to Rs. 5,000 cashback through HDB Financial Services.

Additional reports state that launch offers include discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Pro and Rs. 5,000 on the Pro Max, along with a Note 1 Care Plan for a limited period.

Display

Both smartphones feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays offer up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, along with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colour depth and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The phones also support Wet Touch technology and a high instantaneous touch sampling rate.

Processor and Storage

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, built using a 4nm process. It is an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz, paired with an Adreno GPU. The smartphone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, using LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The standard Redmi Note 17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, also built on a 4nm process. The chipset has a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM, paired with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Camera

The Pro Max has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.5 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel front camera. The Pro Max can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps.

The Pro model also gets a dual-camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. Its video recording capability goes up to 1080p at 30fps.

Battery

Battery capacity is one of the biggest highlights of the new series. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max packs a huge 10,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Gadgets 360 also reports support for 27W wired reverse charging.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro has a 9,000mAh battery and supports 67W wired fast charging, along with wired reverse charging.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi had claimed that the series could deliver more than four days of battery life on a single charge.

Software and Updates

Both phones run Android 16 based on Xiaomi HyperOS 3. Gadgets 360 reported that Xiaomi had promised four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Pro Max model. Additional reports stated that the series would receive six years of security support and listed features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, AI Glare Removal and AI Erase Pro.

Durability

The Redmi Note 17 Pro series places significant emphasis on water and dust resistance. Both models carry IP66, IP68 and IP69K protection ratings.

Ahead of the launch, Redmi had also announced TÜV SÜD 5 Star Titan Quality certification and Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the series.

Connectivity and Other Features

Both smartphones support 5G, 4G LTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, NFC, an IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos. The Pro Max additionally supports Bluetooth 6.0, Gadgets 360 reported.

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Dimensions and Weight

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max measures approximately 163.44 x 78.27 x 8.57mm and weighs around 229g. The Pro model measures approximately 163.45 x 78.27 x 8.6mm and weighs 223g.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series: Top Features

The Redmi Note 17 Pro series' major highlights include large-capacity batteries, high-brightness AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rates and enhanced durability.

The Pro Max stands out with its 10,000mAh battery, 100W charging, 12GB of RAM and 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the standard Pro offers a lower starting price with a 9,000mAh battery and 67W charging, according to Gadgets 360.

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