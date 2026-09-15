Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Launch Today: Where To Watch, Expected Price And Features

Xiaomi's Redmi brand is adding two new models to its upper mid-range smartphone portfolio in India today, Sept. 15, 2026. The Redmi Note 17 Pro and flagship Redmi Note 17 Pro Max are scheduled to make their official debut, expanding the series after the standard Redmi Note 17 5G went on sale last month. The latest handsets are aimed at consumers seeking long-lasting battery life, rugged construction, and a high-quality display.

Where To Watch the Launch Livestream

Redmi will unveil the Redmi Note 17 Pro series in India today at 12 p.m. IST. Consumers can follow the launch live on Redmi India's YouTube channel or through Xiaomi's official Indian website.

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The handsets will subsequently be available via Amazon India, Xiaomi's official online store and authorised retailers nationwide.

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Expected Price in India

The official Indian pricing remains undisclosed ahead of the launch, but leaked details and tipster reports have begun to shed light on the likely price tags:

Redmi Note 17 Pro: Leaks indicate that the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant could carry a price tag of about Rs 39,000, with introductory promotions potentially lowering the cost to below Rs 35,000. The 8GB + 256GB model is reportedly likely to be positioned near Rs 42,000.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max: The phone's international pricing gives an indication of its potential positioning in India. In Japan, the Redmi Note 17 Pro was introduced at JPY 79,980, or around Rs 50,000, for the 8GB + 256GB version. Buyers opting for 512GB of storage with the same 8GB RAM received a model priced at JPY 99,980, translating to approximately Rs 62,000.

Key Specifications And Performance

The two smartphones rely on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform for their core performance, with each model receiving a different chipset. The Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, while the Pro Max is set to get the more powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 5.

Display specifications remain closely matched across the pair. Both are tipped to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K TrueColour AMOLED panel with 12-bit colour support and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The combination is designed to deliver richer colours, sharper images and smoother motion for gaming and video consumption.

The camera hardware across the range includes a 50MP primary rear sensor. On the front, the Pro model will likely have a 16MP selfie camera, while the Pro Max could get a considerably higher-resolution 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi has fitted the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with a 10,000mAh cell and is promoting it through its “mAhster of strength” campaign. According to the company, the handset can deliver more than four days of use between charges. The Redmi Note 17 Pro also packs a sizeable 9,000mAh battery.

The Note 17 series is built with durability in mind, featuring IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection against dust and water.

Both models also come with TÜV SÜD 5-Star Titan Quality certification and Corning Gorilla Glass to reinforce their resistance to everyday knocks and exposure.

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A more eye-catching design arrives with the Pro Max's 'Secret Sunshine' finish. The photochromic material reacts to sunlight by changing colour, giving the handset a shifting appearance. The Note 17 Pro will be available in at least one pink-toned finish.

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