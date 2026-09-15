'Why Didn't You Stop?' Gurugram Biker Challenges Driver's Version Of Crash

A woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, has challenged the accused driver Kalyan Bainsla's version of the incident, questioning why he drove away if he genuinely felt sorry for her after the collision.

In a video statement shared by the Instagram content creator Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_), she said that she could have suffered fatal injuries in the crash and disputed Bainsla's claim that the incident was an accident.

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The incident took place on Sunday, September 13 on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, where biker and Instagram content creator Sia, was riding with a group of bikers. Footage recorded by a camera mounted on her motorcycle and subsequently shared online showed a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz colliding with Sia's bike, after which she fell onto the road.

Sia has alleged that the car had been following the group before the collision and that the occupants of the vehicle behaved aggressively after she asked them to maintain a safe distance. She has also alleged that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated, although the claim has not been independently verified.

Sia alleged that after the collision, one of her friends followed the car and attempted to stop it at a traffic signal. According to her account, the person inside the vehicle denied responsibility and drove away. The incident therefore became a hit-and-run investigation, with the police taking cognisance of the matter after the videos went viral.

In her latest video response, Sia directly challenged Bainsla's claim that he felt sorry for her after the accident and questioned why he did not stop after the collision. She said that if he was genuinely concerned about her wellbeing, he should have stopped to check if she was injured.

She also disputed Bainsla's claim that he did not know whether the rider was a man or a woman. She stated that her appearance, including her long ponytail, would have made it apparent that a woman was riding the motorcycle and alleged that the driver had also gestured for her to stop. She further questioned Bainsla's claim that the bikers were repeatedly slowing down and speeding up in front of his vehicle, asking why the car continued to follow them instead of maintaining a safe distance.

Sia maintained that the videos released by her provide evidence of what happened and rejected the suggestion that the incident was merely an accident.

Kalyan Bainsla, who has been identified as the man accused of driving the car, has denied deliberately hitting Sia and said that the collision occurred while he was attempting to avoid the bikers. He claimed that he did not know that the rider of the bike was a woman and alleged that several bikers had been driving erratically and repeatedly speeding up and slowing down in front of his vehicle.

Bainsla claimed that Sia was travelling at a very high speed and suddenly turned near a U-turn, while he was also manoeuvring his car, leaving him unable to avoid the bike.

Sia further stated that the consequences of the crash could have been far worse. "I could have suffered much more serious injuries. My bones could have been broken. I could have died on the spot," she said, NDTV reported. "This display of sympathy does not suit him. The videos clearly show how they fled. They did not stop even for a second to check whether the person they had hit was alive or dead," she said.

Sia further said incidents like these leave many women feeling unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram. "I feel ashamed of people who say their families are suffering because of this. I do not think such people ever stop to think that they also have sisters and women in their families. Women feel extremely unsafe because of behaviour like this in Delhi and Gurugram," she said.

Seeking action against the accused, Sia urged the police to take immediate steps in the matter, NDTV reported.

Police Action

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the collision video circulated on social media and registered a case at the Sector 56 police station. The initial case was registered under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to rash driving and causing injury, respectively, according to police officials cited by The Times of India.

Sia's brother said the biker escaped serious injuries but is now dealing with severe muscle pain, body aches and abrasions, as police move ahead with an FIR that includes charges of harassment, attempted murder and hit-and-run, NDTV reported.

He stated that, "We just visited the Sector 56 police station in Gurgaon and met with the SHO, who has registered an FIR. We submitted a written statement from Sia and specified the charges we wanted to include... We have included three main charges of harassment, attempted murder, and hit-and-run. Tomorrow, Siya's verbal statement will be recorded. The SHO himself will come here to record it. After that, she will issue a public statement."

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