August Auto Sales Data: PVs, Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers Post Double-Digit Growth Ahead Of Festive Season

India's automobile industry extended its strong growth run in August, with overall wholesale sales rising 13.8% year on year to 25.03 lakh units, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total sales stood at 25,02,518 units in August, compared with 21,99,178 units a year earlier. The growth was broad-based, with passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers all recording double-digit increases.

Passenger vehicle sales were the strongest performer, rising 36.5% YoY to 4,39,309 units from 3,21,901 units a year earlier. The segment has continued to see strong wholesales ahead of the festive season, supported by new model launches, discounts and financing conditions. Industry data had already pointed to August PV dispatches reaching a monthly record, with wholesales rising nearly 40% on a weak year-ago base.

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The latest numbers follow a strong July, when SIAM reported the industry's highest-ever July sales, with passenger vehicles up 34.3%, three-wheelers up 33.4% and two-wheelers up 22.6%.

Two-wheeler sales rose 10.5% YoY to 20,34,698 units, compared with 18,41,954 units in August last year. The segment remains an important indicator of mass-market consumption and rural demand, while the industry enters the key festive period. Three-wheeler sales increased 22.8% to 93,764 units, from 76,324 units a year ago.

The comparison, however, comes against a relatively weak base for passenger vehicles. PV wholesales had fallen sharply in August 2025 as manufacturers adjusted dispatches amid uncertainty around demand and the then-expected GST changes.

The August performance suggests that the auto sector is entering the festive season with relatively strong wholesale momentum. Passenger vehicles, in particular, have benefited from a combination of product launches, promotional activity and improved financing conditions.

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