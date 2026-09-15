Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 5: Soori Starrer Sees Slowdown After Weekend Surge

Mandaadi continued its strong run at the box office despite seeing a dip in collections on its first Monday. The Soori starrer had a solid opening weekend, with its earnings rising steadily from Day 1 through Day 4 before witnessing a 13.8% decline on Monday.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Mandaadi collected Rs 11.25 crore net in India on Day 5. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 45.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 53.63 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 1.25 crore from overseas markets on Monday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 8.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached around Rs 62.38 crore.

The Tamil version continued to contribute the bulk of the film's earnings on Day 5, collecting Rs 9.25 crore net, while the Telugu version added Rs 2 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Mandaadi recorded a gross collection of Rs 13.15 crore across India on Day 5. Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor with Rs 9.50 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Rs 2.40 crore and Karnataka with Rs 95 lakh. The film earned Rs 20 Lakh from Kerala and another Rs 10 lakh from the rest of India.

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Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film saw a strong jump on Saturday, earning Rs 10 crore, followed by its highest single-day collection of Rs 13.05 crore on Sunday. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 11.25 crore despite the Monday drop.

About The Film

Released on September 10, 2026, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes and carries a UA certificate.

The cast includes Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story follows the fierce rivalry between the teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. The film features cinematography by S. R. Kathiir, music by GV Prakash Kumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

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