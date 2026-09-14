Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Thudakkam, Irumudi & More

This week, JioHotstar, Netflix, Saina Play and ETV Win bring a varied lineup of South Indian content to OTT.

From action thrillers and family dramas to crime stories and dance entertainment, there is something for viewers across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Mango Pachcha (JioHotstar)

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Directed by Viveka, this Kannada crime drama follows Pachcha, who joins his elder stepbrother in running their late father's illegal weed-farm business in Mysuru. Their complicated relationship takes a darker turn as power and ambition enter the picture.

Streaming from September 14

Thudakkam (JioHotstar)

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this Malayalam action thriller follows Meenu (Vismaya Mohanlal), who goes missing while returning home from Kochi. The thriller shifts from a police investigation to a survival story as Meenu uses her martial arts skills to fight back. Mohanlal also makes a special cameo.

Streaming from September 18

Irumudi (Netflix)

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this Telugu family drama follows Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcoholic father who gives up drinking and takes up a 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter's request. As young girls in his village face danger, Trinath must confront his violent past and transform into their protector.

Streaming from September 18

Idi Mazha Kaattu (Saina Play)

The Malayalam film centres on Sougada (Pooja Deb), a Bengali woman who comes to Kerala for work but soon finds herself on an unexpected road journey after a theft. Accompanied by four quirky Malayali men, she travels across the state, facing unusual situations while the film explores migration, social issues and human struggles.

Streaming from September 18

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Modha Rathiri (Netflix)

Modha Rathiri is a Tamil comedy-drama about Maruthanayagam and Muthuselvi, who enter an arranged marriage due to family pressure. Their first night takes an unexpected turn when a strange mystery leads to lies, confusion and a series of comic situations.

Streaming from September 18

Dhee 21 – Double Impact (ETV Win, Netflix)

Dhee 21 – Double Impact is a dance reality show featuring high-energy performances, dance battles and weekly challenges. Hosted by Pradeep Machiraju, the show brings contestants and choreographers together for solo, duet and group performances, with eliminations leading to the final winner. The season premieres on September 19, 2026, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

Streaming from September 19

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