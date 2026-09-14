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'Dozens Of Ballistic Missiles': Houthi Confirms Southern Saudi Arabia Strikes, Warns Of Escalation

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree threatens wider and stronger attacks on Saudi targets if Riyadh’s military operations in Yemen continue.

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'Dozens Of Ballistic Missiles': Houthi Confirms Southern Saudi Arabia Strikes, Warns Of Escalation
File image of Houthi supporters in Yemen
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
  • Houthi rebels claimed missile and drone attacks on King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia
  • Targets included fighter hangars, radar, runways, ammo depots, and other military sites
  • Houthi forces also attacked Aramco and energy infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia
How could these attacks affect global oil markets and prices?

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a fresh missile and drone assault on southern Saudi Arabia, saying they targeted the King Khalid Air Base and energy infrastructure as part of an expanding campaign against the kingdom.

Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the group launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at the military facility in Khamis Mushait, according to statements circulated on Monday.

Saree said the operation targeted fighter-jet hangars, radar systems, runways, ammunition depots and other military installations at the air base.

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He also claimed that Houthi forces carried out attacks against Aramco facilities and other energy and logistics sites in southern Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi spokesperson warned that attacks on Saudi territory could intensify if Riyadh continues its military operations in Yemen.

“The broader and more forceful” strikes, he said, would continue if what the group describes as Saudi “aggression” against Yemen and its blockade are not brought to an end.

Saree repeated the group's stated policy of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation”, warning that Saudi military concentrations would remain targets.

The latest claims come amid a series of attacks and counter-attacks involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, raising concerns over a widening regional confrontation.

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Earlier, the Houthis claimed to have launched large-scale missile and drone attacks against several targets in southern Saudi Arabia, including Aramco facilities in Abha, Najran and Jazan, the Jazan industrial city and King Khalid Air Base.

Saree had said dozens of ballistic missiles and drones were used in those attacks, portraying them as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.

Saudi authorities reported fires at oil facilities and dozens of injuries following the earlier attacks. 

The Houthis, however, claimed their strikes had scored “precise and direct” hits and caused significant damage.

The claims could not be independently verified. Saudi authorities have not immediately confirmed the full extent of the latest damage.

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'Dozens Of Ballistic Missiles': Houthi Confirms Southern Saudi Arabia Strikes, Warns Of Escalation

'Dozens Of Ballistic Missiles': Houthi Confirms Southern Saudi Arabia Strikes, Warns Of Escalation

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