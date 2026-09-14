Trump Pressing Ukraine To Halt Oil Refinery Strikes Gets A Thumbs Up From Kremlin

The Kremlin welcomed US President Donald Trump's call to his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to stop making Russia's diesel refineries a target for their attacks, as per reports on Monday.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov who said that any call for Ukraine to halt attacks on peaceful economic infrastructure can only be welcomed, as per reports.

ALSO READ: Trump Tells Zelenskiy To Stop Hitting Russian Diesel Production As Fuel Prices Surge

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing: He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” in an interaction with the press at a golf tournament in Ireland on Sunday.

“We spoke to Mr. Zelensky about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel. That's hurting the world," he added.

The US President claimed that the global fuel shortage issues were arising from the war between Russia and Ukraine which escalated when Russia launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine in 2022.

Trump denied that the fuel crisis originated from military tensions between Iran and the US primarily concerning the Strait of Hormuz which is a key route for the transport of petroleum-based fuel products. The Hormuz area has faced partial blockades owing to these tensions.

Ukraine has undertaken multiple longe-range drone strikes targeting Russian oil refineries in the past few months. These attacks decreased Kremlin's fuel production and resulted in an increase of fuel shortages within the nation.

Kyiv insisted that Russia's oil refineries were legitimate targets for a military offensive with the country also facing similar attacks from Moscow.

The US was also facing a rise in fuel prices with the national average price exceeding $6 per gallon, according to reports.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.