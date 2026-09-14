iOS 27 Rolls Out Today: Release Time In India, New AI Features, Eligible iPhones And How To Download

Apple is rolling out iOS 27 globally on Monday, bringing a major set of artificial intelligence upgrades, camera controls, parental safety features and interface changes to compatible iPhones.

In India, the over-the-air update is scheduled to become available at 10:30 p.m Indian Standard Time. Availability could vary slightly depending on server demand.

How to Download, Install iOS 27

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Before installing the update, users should connect their iPhone to a reliable Wi-Fi network, plug it into power, ensure sufficient free storage and back up important data to iCloud or a Mac.

Once the update is available, users can go to Settings > General > Software Update, select Download and Install, enter their passcode and accept Apple's terms. The iPhone will restart once the installation is complete.

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iOS 27 Brings Major Siri AI Upgrades

The biggest change in iOS 27 is its revamped Siri AI experience. Siri is expected to adopt a more conversational, chatbot-style interface and operate through a standalone app environment.

Apple is also reportedly using a hybrid AI system that combines its own on-device foundation models with Google's cloud-based Gemini for more complex reasoning and multimodal tasks.

Siri will gain greater contextual awareness, allowing it to perform multi-step actions across native and third-party apps. For example, it could retrieve information from Mail and use it to update Calendar. The assistant is also expected to retain relevant preferences and conversation context.

Visual Intelligence, Camera Upgrades

iOS 27 expands Visual Intelligence, allowing users to identify objects and landmarks, translate text and conduct searches using the iPhone camera.

The native Camera app also gains manual controls for shutter speed, ISO, exposure compensation and white balance, giving users greater control over photography.

New Parental Controls, Liquid Glass Changes

Apple is introducing enhanced parental controls, including dynamic time allowances and category-specific restrictions.

The Liquid Glass interface also receives further refinements, alongside contextual Safari tab grouping, quick-reply options and new AirPods spatial-audio EQ features, reported Financial Express.

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iOS 27 Compatible iPhone Models

iOS 27 will support iPhone 11 and newer models, including the iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 series. The update is also compatible with the second- and third-generation iPhone SE.

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