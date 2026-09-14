August Retail Inflation Soars To 4.82% As Food Prices Rise Further

The consumer price index-based inflation soared to 4.82% in August, marking an uptick as compared to the 18-month high retail inflation print of 4.45% in July, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

The August CPI reading, however, came slightly below the market estimate of 4.86%. The rise marks another month of acceleration in consumer price pressures, with food inflation emerging as a key driver.

The rise in CPI inflation last month was driven by food prices, with the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) climbing to 5.95% in August from from 5.52% in July.

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Core inflation also increased to 4.2% in August from 3.9% in July, pointing to a broader increase in underlying price pressures.

Food inflation climbed to 5.95% in August from 5.52% in July, adding to pressure on the headline CPI number. Food and beverages inflation also increased to 5.66% from 5.24% in July.

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Rural inflation rose to 5.23% in August from 4.84% in July, while urban inflation increased to 4.31% from 3.96%. The divergence between rural and urban inflation remains notable, with rural consumers facing a sharper rise in overall prices.

Among major CPI components, clothing and footwear inflation stood at 3.56% in August, while housing and utilities inflation was at 2.61%.

Paan, tobacco and intoxicants recorded inflation of 4.71%. Personal care and miscellaneous inflation remained elevated at 15.17%.

Restaurants and accommodation services inflation accelerated to 8.38%, while education services inflation rose to 3.73% from 3.64% in July. Recreation, sport and culture inflation stood at 1.74%, while information and communication inflation was at 2.01%.

Health inflation was unchanged at 1.34% month-on-month, while inflation in furnishings and household equipment stood at 2.7%.

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