Tarun Tejpal Surrenders, Set To Begin 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment

Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, appeared before a Goa court on Monday and surrendered to custody, marking the start of his 10-year term of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a sexual assault case dating back to 2013.

Tejpal presented himself before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa in compliance with the Supreme Court's August 25 directive requiring him to surrender within a period of three weeks, according to reports.

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The apex court had declined his request for exemption from surrender. After completing the formalities, Tejpal was sent to Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa, where he will serve the sentence.

The Supreme Court is set to take up Tejpal's challenge to his conviction and sentence on September 22, provided the requisite surrender certificate is filed with the court registry by September 21, the reports stated.

The Bombay High Court on August 6 overturned Tejpal's acquittal by the trial court and convicted him in the case involving the sexual assault of a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator during a Tehelka event in Goa in November 2013.

The High Court sentenced Tejpal to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of more than Rs 10 lakh, directing that the amount be paid to the victim.

Tejpal was arrested in November 2013 and spent several weeks in custody before securing bail. In May 2021, the Mapusa trial court had acquitted him, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

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The Goa government challenged that acquittal before the Bombay High Court.

While reversing the trial court's verdict, the High Court relied on the complainant's testimony and other evidence, including CCTV footage and emails exchanged after the alleged incidents.

The High Court also rejected Tejpal's defence that the allegations were part of an attempt to extort or malign him, and said his position of authority over the complainant was relevant.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a life sentence for Tejpal, arguing that the 10-year punishment imposed by the High Court was disproportionate to the gravity of the offences.

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