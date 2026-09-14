TRAI To Examine Airtel, Jio Complaints Over Vodafone Idea's Customer Poaching Allegations

Amid concerns raised by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio over rival Vodafone Idea's alleged attempt to nudge telecom customers to switch to its network, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) Chairman AK Lahoti on Monday said the regulator will examine representations it has received from the operators.

"When we get representation from any operator, we look into it...they (telcos) have expressed some concerns against each other. We will examine whatever has come," Lahoti said on the sidelines of a COAI event.

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Lahoti, responding to a question on whether TRAI is examining the matter raised by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio against Vodafone Idea, however, declined to specify whether all three telecom operators will be called for a detailed discussion or follow-up query on the issue.

When contacted, a Vodafone Idea spokesperson, in response to a PTI query, said: "At Vi, we believe in fair competition, strength of our products and the value we deliver to our customers. At all times, we conduct our business in compliance with the law".

The comments came in the backdrop of concerns raised by the telcos over rival Vodafone Idea's alleged practices aimed at nudging customers to switch networks.

Airtel and Jio could not be reached for comments on the issue.

Recently, one of the operators approached TRAI over alleged circulation and promotion by Vodafone Idea of tariff benefits specifically linked to customers porting their mobile connections to the VIL network.

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In a letter, the operator highlighted TRAI's past stated position that extending preferential or differential tariff benefits exclusively to customers porting from another network is impermissible and amounts to an inducement for churn.

The letter also urged Trai to direct VIL to immediately cease the circulation of such promotional communications and to submit a compliance report confirming withdrawal of all ads, campaigns, and sales practices that link tariff benefits to porting into the VIL network.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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