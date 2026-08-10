TRAI Gives Telcos 90 Days To Migrate Utilities, Logistics Cos To New 1601 Series

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expanding the use of its dedicated 1600-series numbering system beyond banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies by introducing the 1601 series for service calls from more sectors.

According to TRAI, the 1601-series numbers will be used for service-related calls from utility companies as well as courier and logistics firms. The move expands the use of dedicated numbering for business calls to sectors where consumers regularly receive service-related communications.

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In the first phase, electricity, water, city gas and LPG companies will be covered under the new numbering series, along with courier and logistics companies.

These firms will use the 1601 series for service calls, giving consumers a distinct number identity to look out for when receiving such communications.

TRAI said telecom operators will have to complete the onboarding and migration process within 90 days. The timeline will cover the transition to the new numbering series for the sectors included in the first phase.

The regulator has also clarified that 1601-series numbers cannot be used for promotional calls. The numbering series is intended specifically for service-related communication and will therefore be distinct from calls made for promotional purposes.

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The distinct 1601 identity will make it easier for consumers to recognise genuine business calls. The move is also aimed at helping curb impersonation fraud by giving legitimate service calls a clearly identifiable number series.

The expansion comes after the introduction of the 1600-series for BFSI companies, extending the dedicated numbering approach to service calls from more sectors.

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