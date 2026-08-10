Amruta Khanvilkar, Husband Himanshu Warn Of Legal Action Over Defamatory Rumours

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar and her husband Himanshu Malhotra on Monday have warned of legal action against the circulation of defamatory rumours about their personal lives amid reports of their alleged separation. The warning came through a legal statement shared by the couple on Instagram.

The statement, effective from Aug. 10, 2026, said certain online, social media and digital platforms were circulating content about Khanvilkar and her personal life that was "baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy."

The statement follows a Times of India report claiming that Khanvilkar and Malhotra have been living at separate addresses for the past 18 months.

"While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously (sic)," the statement read.

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It added that appropriate legal action would be initiated, wherever supported by available evidence, against individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing, circulating or sharing such content, in accordance with applicable law.

The statement further said that instances of such content were being monitored and documented for potential legal recourse.

Khanvilkar met Malhotra in 2004 on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, where both participated as contestants. The two later began dating and got married in January 2015. The same year, they participated in Nach Baliye 7 and won the dance reality show.

On the work front, Khanvilkar was last seen in The Taj Story, which featured Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Sneha Wagh and Khanvilkar in key roles. She was also recently seen in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and made a cameo appearance in Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Ya Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Malhotra was last seen in Rana Daggubati starrer Rana Naidu Season 2.

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