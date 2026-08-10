Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films of 2026 So Far: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leads With $1.67 Billion

From Marvel blockbusters to long-awaited sequels, the first half of 2026 has seen some of the biggest theatrical successes in recent years. Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently leads the worldwide box office, ahead of The Odyssey and Toy Story 5. Here's how the top five films rank by global collections.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tops the Worldwide Box Office

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day has dominated theatres across the globe since its release. The superhero film has amassed an impressive $1.67 billion in worldwide collections, making it the biggest film of 2026 so far. Its strong performance across domestic and international markets has helped it stay ahead of every other release this year.

Based on Sacnilk data, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected approximately Rs 380.75 crore net in India till Day 10. Based on its current worldwide performance, the film has grossed around Rs 8,600 crore (approximately$1.67 billion) globally, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far.

The Odyssey Becomes Christopher Nolan's Biggest Success

Christopher Nolan's epic drama The Odyssey ranks second with $1.10 billion in global box office earnings. The film recently crossed the billion-dollar milestone, becoming one of the year's biggest cinematic achievements and further strengthening Nolan's reputation for delivering large-scale theatrical hits.

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey has collected Rs 161.15 crore net and Rs 192.00 crore gross in India till August 9 (Day 23). With Rs 5,475.00 crore from overseas markets, the film's worldwide gross stands at Rs 5,667.00 crore (approximately $1.10 billion).

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan's Film Crosses $1.1 Billion Worldwide, Sets IMAX Record

Toy Story 5, Michael and Super Mario Complete the Top Five

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 is close behind in third place with $1.09 billion worldwide. The beloved animated franchise once again proved its popularity among audiences across all age groups.

In fourth place is Michael, the biographical drama based on the life of Michael Jackson, which has earned $1.02 billion globally. Rounding out the list is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which has collected $1.01 billion worldwide, making it the fifth film of 2026 to cross the billion-dollar mark.

Top 5 Biggest Grossers of 2026 (As of August 9)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $1.67 billion

The Odyssey – $1.10 billion

Toy Story 5 – $1.09 billion

Michael – $1.02 billion

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $1.01 billion

With several major releases still scheduled for the remainder of the year, the global box office rankings could witness further changes. However, as of August 9, 2026, these five films remain the year's biggest worldwide earners.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: MCU Film Beats Avatar Way Of Water, Becomes Highest Grossing Hollywood Movie In India

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