Air India Issues Travel Advisory: Expect Longer Security Checks At Airports Between Aug 10-20

Air India has advised passengers travelling between August 10 and August 20, 2026 to reach airports well ahead of their scheduled departure time, citing enhanced security measures being implemented at airports.

In a travel advisory posted on X, Air India said passengers should factor in additional time for security checks and other airport formalities.

"Due to enhanced security measures being implemented at airports, guests travelling between 10 August and 20 August 2026 are advised to arrive well in advance of their scheduled departure," the airline said.

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Air India urged passengers to plan accordingly to avoid delays and ensure a smooth travel experience.

"Please allow additional time for security checks and airport formalities to ensure a smooth travel experience," the airline added.

The advisory applies to passengers travelling during the 10-day period and comes as airports implement heightened security protocols.

Earlier, authorities at Chennai International Airport had said the airport would remain under a high security alert from August 10 to August 20.

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In a public advisory, airport authorities urged passengers travelling during the 11-day period to reach the airport well ahead of their scheduled departure time, citing heightened security arrangements.

Passengers were advised to allow additional time for check-in and security screening to avoid delays and ensure a smooth journey.

The latest advisory comes alongside heightened security measures being implemented at airports, with airlines also asking passengers to factor in longer processing times during the period.

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