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Mahindra July Update: Sales Jump By A Fourth To Cross 1 Lakh Units; Production Up 20%

Mahindra & Mahindra's July sales and production growth remained strong, while exports surged 47% YoY.

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Mahindra July Update: Sales Jump By A Fourth To Cross 1 Lakh Units; Production Up 20%
M&M July sales rise 25%, production 20%; exports jump 47% YoY
(Photo: NDTV Profit/AI Generated)
  • Mahindra & Mahindra's July sales rose 25% year-on-year to 1,02,710 units
  • Production increased 20% year-on-year to 1,01,954 units in July
  • Exports surged 47% year-on-year to 4,159 units in July
What is the outlook for Mahindra's vehicle sales in the coming months?

Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong growth in its July sales, with total sales rising 25% year-on-year to 1,02,710 units, according to the company's business update.

Production also remained robust during the month, increasing 20% YoY to 1,01,954 units.

The company's export performance was particularly strong, with overseas shipments jumping 47% YoY to 4,159 units in July.

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The numbers point to sustained momentum in M&M's overall vehicle business, with sales growth outpacing the increase in production during the month.

On a sequential basis, the July figures will be closely watched for indications of demand momentum across M&M's key automotive segments. The sharp increase in exports also highlights stronger traction for the company's vehicles in international markets.

M&M's July sales of 1,02,710 units were about 756 units higher than its production of 1,01,954 units during the month.

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With sales growing by a quarter from a year earlier and exports nearly half higher, the company enters the new month with a strong operating performance on the sales front.

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