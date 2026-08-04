Air India Passengers, Crew Injured As Phuket-Delhi Flight Encounters Turbulence

Air India confirmed on Tuesday that flight AI 2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in injuries to some passengers and crew members, though there were no serious injuries.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked, the airline said, as per ANI.

The airline said the flight "experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude."

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew "have safely disembarked," an Air India spokesperson said, adding that there were "no serious injuries as of now."

A small number of passengers and crew with minor injuries requiring medical assessment were taken to a medical facility at the airport "for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the spokesperson said.

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The airline said the "safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority," and that it was 'providing all necessary support to those affected' while 'cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation.'

Flight AI2379 is a daily service connecting Phuket in Thailand to the Indian capital, covering a distance of roughly 3,182 km.

Turbulence-related incidents, while relatively common during flights, occasionally result in injuries to passengers or crew who may not be seated or belted in at the time of the event.

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