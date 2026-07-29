AI-171 Crash: Centre Rules Out Faulty Fuel Switch As Probe Enters Final Stage

The Centre said on Wednesday that investigators have found no abnormality in the fuel control switch locking mechanism of the crashed Air India AI-171 aircraft, based on advanced tests conducted by the original equipment manufacturer.

The findings were shared in Parliament amid the ongoing investigation into the crash that claimed 260 lives last year.

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Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed on June 12, 2025, just 32 seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft slammed into a medical college hostel, killing at least 260 people.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Rajya Sabha that the examination of the aircraft's complete thrust control module was still underway in Seattle. He said the advanced testing of the fuel control switch locking mechanism did not reveal any defect or abnormality.

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The government also rejected suggestions that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had delayed its final report into the AI-171 crash. It said investigations into major aviation accidents are complex and evolve as new evidence emerges, requiring detailed technical analysis before conclusions can be drawn.

According to the ministry, the AAIB probe has now entered its final stages, with investigators analysing the remaining technical evidence before submitting the final report. The government maintained that the investigation is being conducted in accordance with established international protocols and stressed that passenger safety remains the highest priority.

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