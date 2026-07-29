ICICI Bank CSR Allocation Rises To Rs 994 Crore In FY26

Private sector major ICICI Bank Ltd's CSR allocation rose to Rs 994 crore in FY26 from FY25, the lender said in its annual sustainability report.

The lender helped planting 50 lakh trees since fiscal 2022, including 86,600 in fiscal 2026, while creating water storage potential of 3,437 crore litres since inception.

ICICI Bank also partnered Indian Institute of Science to develop an oncology research centre with advanced equipment in Bengaluru, collaborated with Indian Council of Agricultural Research to promote sustainable agriculture and climate resilient initiatives in eight research institutes and seven universities.

The lender also developed 22 advanced labs at nine centres of National Skill Training Institute to facilitate skill-based industry-focussed training

Sandeep Batra, ED at ICICI Bank, said over 30% of the bank's sustainable financing portfolio as on March 2026 was across areas like renewable energy and related activities, electric vehicles, green buildings and new-age areas like hydrogen fuel.

"We have, till date, actively supported ecological conservation and biodiversity restoration across 83 forests in the country, facilitated plantation of more than 5 million trees and the creation of an annual capacity of 34.37 billion litres through water harvesting initiatives," he said.

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