IndiGo New CEO Willie Walsh Confident To Drive Airline's Next Phase Of Growth

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd new Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh, in his first address to employees, has hailed what the airline achieved in the last 20 years.

NDTV Profit, accessed Walsh's address to employees. He told the employees to be proud of what has been built in the last two decades. Speaking to employees, Walsh said that over the last several years, he witnessed how IndiGo became one of the top global airlines.

"As someone who has long admired IndiGo's journey, I've often described IndiGo as a truly outstanding airline, and I say it with genuine conviction. Its success rests on the strong foundation, a clear strategy, and a culture that never loses sight of the basics that matter most," said Walsh.

Walsh said that IndiGo is not only India's leading airline but one of the world's most respected carriers over the past two decades. He admired the airline's role of making air travel accessible to millions.

Walsh, who has led British Airways, IAG and IATA also recognised the challenges that airlines have faced in the past. He said, "I know how difficult it is to build an airline, many have tried and few actually succeed. And to put it into context, in the last 10 years alone 408 airlines have failed. So what IndiGo has achieved is absolutely remarkable."

Thanking employees for building the airline, Walsh highlighted how trust and confidence by passengers has made IndiGo what it is today. "Aircraft can be acquired, networks can be developed. Technology can continually evolve, but the qualities that truly define a great airline, its reputation and trust." said Walsh.

Focusing on the future growth of IndiGo, Walsh told employees to accept the new realities and the challenging environment.

"The environment in which we operate today is becoming increasingly dynamic. Aviation today faces evolving airspace challenges, supply chain constraints and changing global conditions," he said. "But these realities require us to remain agile, disciplined and resilient, yet they do not change our direction. If anything, they reinforce the qualities that have always defined IndiGo."

Walsh is also looking forward for the airline's next phase of growth as the airline is yet to receive over 900 new aircraft. "It is exciting to see the opportunity before us as new aircraft join the fleet and our international network continues to expand. IndiGo will connect India with more destinations across the world than ever before," said Walsh.

Complimenting India's growth, Walsh said India's aviation story is still unfolding and a lot of opportunities lie ahead. He said, "The rising aspirations and a favorable geographic position, India is uniquely placed to become a leading global aviation hub. IndiGo is exceptionally well positioned to lead that future and further strengthen its position as one of the world's most respected airlines."

Walsh told the employees to further continue to focus on safety. He is also expected to meet employees across levels to understand the challenges faced in order to strengthen confidence in employees.

Earlier in the day, in an email, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia welcomed Walsh. "Handing over the baton to Willie Walsh as our new Chief Executive Officer. The leader who will guide our airline into its next exciting phase of growth. Have every confidence that he will lead our airline to even greater heights in the years ahead," he wrote in the email.

ALSO READ: Who Is Willie Walsh? IndiGo's New CEO Takes Charge, Sees 'Immense Opportunities' For Airline

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.