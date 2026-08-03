Who Is Willie Walsh? IndiGo's New CEO Takes Charge, Sees 'Immense Opportunities' For Airline

Willie Walsh officially took charge as IndiGo's chief executive officer on Monday, as the airline prepares for its next phase of growth with a sharper focus on international expansion.

His appointment was first announced by IndiGo in March this year.

Walsh said he was excited about the opportunities ahead for IndiGo, pointing to the airline's rapid rise over the past two decades and India's fast-growing aviation market. "IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense."

"There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now. I look forward to working with the entire IndiGo team to build on the airline's success and take it to greater heights globally," he added.

Welcoming Walsh to the organisation, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said, "As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline's Chief Executive Officer."

He added that Walsh's global experience and operational expertise would be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy.

Who Is Willie Walsh?

Walsh brings over four decades of global aviation leadership experience to the role.

He began his career as a pilot at Aer Lingus before rising through the ranks to become the airline's CEO in 2001.

ALSO READ: Decks Cleared For Next IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh As Govt Grants Security Clearance

He went on to lead British Airways as CEO between 2005 and 2011, followed by International Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways and Iberia, from 2011 to 2020.

Most recently, he served as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global trade body for airlines.

He is widely regarded as one of the aviation industry's most accomplished and influential leaders, known for steering major carriers through periods of growth, transformation and complex operating conditions, according to IndiGo.

ALSO READ: IndiGo To End London Heathrow Flights Within A Year Of Launch. Here's Why

As CEO, Walsh will oversee IndiGo's overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and enhancing customer experience, the airline said.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of more than 430 aircraft, running nearly 2,200 daily flights connecting over 95 domestic and 40 international destinations.

The airline carried more than 123 million customers in FY26 and was named "Best Airline in India and South Asia" at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.