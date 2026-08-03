Who Is Vishwesh Negi? Meet India's Next Ambassador To Iran

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday, appointed Vishwesh Negi, a 2002 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the official MEA press release.

The MEA stated that Negi is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and is expected to take up his new assignment in Tehran shortly.

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Negi previously served as Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence, handling defence diplomacy and international military cooperation.

At the Ministry of Defence, Negi was responsible for strengthening India's defence partnerships with several countries through high-level bilateral dialogues and strategic consultations. He represented India during India-Armenia defence consultations, co chairing meetings focused on military cooperation and defence industrial collaboration.

He was subsequently posted to the Ministry of External Affairs as Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific), where he currently oversees India's engagement with the Indo-Pacific region and related multilateral initiatives.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, with India reiterating its concerns over the security of commercial shipping routes and the safety of seafarers, particularly along the Strait of Hormuz, while continuing to advocate dialogue and diplomatic engagement to address the ongoing conflict, ANI reported.

Last week in a post on X, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar conveyed India's deep concerns over the ongoing hostilities in West Asia and reiterated New Delhi's support for dialogue and diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, are scheduled to commence on Monday,

The appointment places an experienced career diplomat at the helm of India's mission in Tehran at a time when bilateral ties span energy cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, cultural exchanges and strategic dialogue, Business UpTurn reported.

The publication also reported that the appointment also reflects the MEA's periodic rotation of senior diplomats to overseas missions, ensuring continuity in India's diplomatic outreach, Ambassadors play a central role in advancing bilateral relations, facilitating high-level visits, promoting commercial engagement and providing assistance to Indian nationals abroad.

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