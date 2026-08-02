From Nukes To Hormuz: Inside Trump's Proposed Truce Deal With Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would halt planned fresh military strikes on Iran, citing agreement on the "parameters" of a peace deal between the two countries.

The remarks came even as Israel signalled it would keep up operations against Tehran and its proxies regardless.

'Locked And Loaded'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US stood "locked and loaded" against Iran, ready to act with military force "not seen since World War II."

He said Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had since asked Washington to hold off any attack, citing agreement on the perimeters of a deal that would include the "Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT" and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

"Based on this request, I have agreed... to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote, adding that Israel had joined the US in the commitment and calling on "everybody" to move quickly and "get it DONE."

ALSO READ: US-Iran Truce? Trump Cancels Fresh Attacks Against Tehran As 'Perimeters Of Deal Agreed'

Israel Strikes A Different Note

Israeli officials, however, offered a more guarded response, maintaining that military operations against Iran and Iran-linked groups such as Hezbollah would continue whenever deemed necessary to protect national security — an indication that Trump's characterisation of Israeli buy-in may not fully align with Israel's own position.

Building On An Earlier Framework

The proposed truce builds on a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran on June 17, under which both sides had agreed to halt strikes and expand on a ceasefire first reached in April.

That framework had envisaged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, an Iranian commitment to forgo nuclear weapons, the easing of American sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

ALSO READ: Iran Warns US Against 'Any Aggression', Threatens Retaliation Amid Middle East Tensions

A separate Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon was also folded into the arrangement, though Israel said at the time that it was not a party to it.

That earlier truce unravelled after fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed on July 8.

A Reversal, For Now

Trump's latest overture comes just days after he ordered a fresh wave of strikes on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

At a Cabinet meeting the same day, the president had warned that the US would be "hitting them very hard," predicting that "at some point they'll say we just can't take it anymore."

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